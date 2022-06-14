Aussie help for promoting culinary and creative art industry here

Source:island.lk

The National Youth Services Council (NYSC) entered into an MoU with the Australian Government-funded Skills for Inclusive Growth Programme to promote culinary and creative arts industry in Sri Lanka.The signatories to the MOU were Damitha Wickramasinghe, Chairman/Director, NYSC and David Ablett, Team Leader of S4IG.

A press release by the NYSC said that the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research, and Innovation has been tasked with implementation of the MoU.

It said: The priorities of this cooperation include skills in professional cookery and professional pastry, bakery, and confectionery through a training that raises skills to international levels that allows students to work in star class hotels and restaurants in accordance with their organizational mandates. This includes supporting the reality television experience branded Supreme Chef as a national competition to promote the interest of the youth in the profession.

The creation and introduction of foundational televisual skills has been highlighted to encourage students into media and gain a broad range of basic media skills and knowledge of the broadcasting industry. Within the purview of the MOU, a youth short film competition using a theme to promote regional tourism skills and the promotion of regional authentic art and music instruments was highlighted.The NYSC is to receive further assistance to promote its Functional English Training programmes to train English instructors to hone English skills to students of NYSC.