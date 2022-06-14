Home ⁄ Articles ⁄ CONFERMENT OF HONORARY DEGREE (D. LITT) BY SABARAGAMUWA UNIVERSITY OF SRI LANKA AT ITS 6TH CONVOCATON HELD ON 5TH NOVEMBER, 2003 – Introduction and Presentation on Prof Mahinda Palihawadena – by Prof. Rajiva Wijesinha
CONFERMENT OF HONORARY DEGREE (D. LITT) BY SABARAGAMUWA UNIVERSITY OF SRI LANKA AT ITS 6TH CONVOCATON HELD ON 5TH NOVEMBER, 2003 – Introduction and Presentation on Prof Mahinda Palihawadena – by Prof. Rajiva Wijesinha
Just before you leave, we at eLanka want to ensure we can keep you up-to-date with all good news stories about Sri Lankan Expats in Australia and Globally as well as other relevant news about Sri Lanka. So, if you wish to receive our Newsletter twice a week, then please fill in your Name & Email in this form. Thank you!