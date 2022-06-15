Gazette to be issued lifting English colonial era ban – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama

Sri Lanka is to issue an extraordinary gazette notification soon lifting the decades old ban on the country’s Martial Arts -Angampora- on order to promote the local martial art in the country, the government said today.

In 2019, cabinet approval has been granted to lift the ban on the martial art of Angampora, an important traditional game, as a martial art as well as a national heritage of the country.

However, the relevant gazette notification has not been published so far.

Therefore the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs to publish in a gazette notification the lifting of the ban imposed by the English colonial rulers.