As Sri Lanka’s economic crisis worsens, Australians are desperate to get family over for ‘a bit of relief’ – By Annika Burgess

Source:abc.net.au

Power outages for six to eight hours a day, waiting in queues for several hours for groceries, petrol and medicine – hoping there will be enough supply at the end of the line.

This is what everyday life looks like for Rizan Rizvi’s family in Sri Lanka as the country faces its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

Mr Rizvi told the ABC Sri Lankans in Australia had been limited in what they could do to support family due to COVID-19 border closures, but now a “recent trend” had emerged.

“Given the current situation in Sri Lanka, we need some quick interim solutions,” he said.

Getting permanent visas for family members is a lengthy and difficult process, so many people are trying to give loved ones “a bit of relief” on visitor visas. These can range from three to 12 months.