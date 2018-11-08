REPORT ON THE HAVE A CHAT & FOOD FAIR – 21ST OCTOBER

A group of eighty comprising members and guests gathered together for an afternoon of meeting, greeting and partaking in friendly conversations. The hall was tastefully decorated thanks to the décor items donated by Rena Henderling. There was plenty of action at the six stalls present – four food and two other – as people were eager to get their share of the booty. Once the frenzy was over folks sat down to relax and enjoy the comradeship.

A quick game of bingo was organised before lunch thanks to our barrel girl Becky and bingo caller Gerard. Lunch was a rice & curry buffet served by Fire & Spice catering. After lunch another game of bingo was played followed by afternoon tea and the drawing of the raffle.

The only ones who took to the dance floor were Derek and Christine Pinto who gave us an exhibition of some cool rock ’n roll moves. By all reports everyone enjoyed the afternoon.

Special thanks must go to Susan who was my right hand, Rena for the décor, Gerard, Thomazine, Susan, Davenal, Margot, Patrick, Egerton & Sharyn for their help in setting up the hall, and all those who helped clean up during and after the function. Thank you all sincerely.

Dennis – Chairperson.