Royal Thomian Sydney Cricket Matches (Sydney)

Dear Thomians,

Royal Thomian Sydney cricket matches are scheduled for the weekend after the Easter holidays and more details will follow.

We have scheduled practice sessions in preparation for the games. We invite all who wants to play and anyone who wants a workout to come for the following:

Sessions:

12th March (BM) – First net session.

19th March

26th March

21st March (Inter squad match)

2nd of April

9th of April (Final Net session).

Location:

Bernie Mullane – Kellyville (BM)

Meadow bank Park (MB)

Doyle park Parramatta (DP)

Please note:

3 captains will discuss and agree on a venue from the above 3 options depending on numbers.

Centre Wicket practices at Meadowbank or Parramatta depending on numbers.

Captains will conduct a team strategy meeting between 4th – 9th April.

Please kindly contact the following team captains if you wish to participate in one of the following teams:

Lasanth Peiris – Classic – 0419618782

Richie De Silva – Masters – 0402303850

Anuk Silva – Open – 0450406246.

Hope to see you there. For more information please visit: https://www.stcobasydney.org/ events

Kind Regards,

Anuk Silva

Cricket Coordinator

STC OBA SYD/ACT

Website: https://www.stcobasydney.org/

Email: stcoba.nswact.official@gmail. com