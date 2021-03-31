Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Source:Dailynews

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Sachin has ‘mild symptoms’ and has decided to quarantine himself at home as advised by the doctors.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bat. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All other at home have tested negative,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” Sachin further said. (Hindustan Times)