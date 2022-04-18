Save The Innocent Children of Sri Lanka

Due to the dollar crisis in Sri Lanka the country is critically short of life saving medications at present.

The College of Peadiatricians has appealed to us to help save the lives of innocent children of Sri Lanka.

For example one bottle of 20% Albumin Costs AUD 60 ( USS 40) as per the only supplier in Sri Lanka.

Please help us save a child by donating one or more bottles of Albumin ASAP

Please send your generous donations to the following account:

Shanthi Foundation Emergency Medical Relief Fund

BSB: 032002

Account : 872693

All donations over 52 within Australia are fully tax deductible.

Please give generously to protect the future generation of Sri Lanka.