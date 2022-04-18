Rozanne De Silva celebrates her milestone 50th – an extravagant birthday bash thrown by Jude De Silva for wife Rozanne – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)

The Lincoln in Toorak was abuzz at an extravagant birthday bash thrown by Jude De Silva for wife Rozanne to celebrate her milestone 50th.

It was a night laced with entertainment plus, as a cross section of family and friends gathered to make the night memorable.

The beautiful Events and Function venue came alive to the wonderful music of Shehara and George Rodrigo from Redemption complemented by dynamic dance band “Big City Beat” a talented dance and vocal group who provided the ideal contrast for the mixed age group present.

It was an enjoyable night of fine cuisine, delectable entrees and finger food of high quality.

Rozanne, resplendent, and glowing in the limelight, was fittingly spoilt throughout the night by doting husband Jude and their kids and family siblings with their congratulatory speeches.

Legendary Alston Koch, who has known her as a kid, was handpicked to pay her a special tribute, and he reminisced with detail, the highlights of the life of a “tomboy” growing up, and now a lady reaching mature age.

Was a splendid night all round.