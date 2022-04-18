Bachi Susan with deep bass voice is a phenomenal exceptional sought after vocalist at apex of fame – by Sunil Thenabadu

Bachi Susan has been in the limelight of our music arena for nearly three decades possessing a deep bass strong voice a rare singing voice,with self-confident, passion ,innate talent, commitment, patience, determination having the ability to accept criticism and rejection. Bachi like other singers tend to be a predominantly artistic individual, meaning that he is all the time creative not at all in a hurry having patience to learn allowing for self-expression. He is innovative, which means that he is usually quite a natural performer self-learning all the time without any mentor. It is purely Bachi’s innate skill which he possesses for his singing capacity which is sans any hereditary affiliations.

It is hard to believe that Bachi had sung only around seventy songs though he had been in the music arena for over three decades.He explores all types of music existing around the world.He had quipped that he sings for listening pleasure of persons in all walks of life no discrimination whether poor or rich. His first film theme song for the Sinhalese film was “Gharasarapa” which still lingers in the minds of all.Bachi is all the time explores to penetrate into a new theme or a concept for a song.During the time of the lockdown during Covid-19 epidemic he had been devoting fulltime for new creations.He does not mind spending time as he has been learning by trial and error.From the time he began his singing career he had learnt from his mistakes.He had lamented that sometimes he had devoted around two years to put out a new song.

Bachi is not at all in hurry having no huge targets, he is used to snail’s pace journey. .His wish is to complete a song taking time and then concentrate on the next song. He is very concerned about the lyrics.Bachi had quipped that he prefers a song with lyrics via which he could send a message to all listeners. His song Budune Jseune Allah has been acclaimed by many .Bachi never imitates any other singer locally or overseas.He prefers to stick to his own inimitable style .To date he had contributed his deep bass screen voice to ten films. Bachi is against the vocalists who complete a song through technology. The songs come out superbly, but the related singer cannot sing his song on stage. If one could spend money, he could be made a singer these days.

Bachi has never learnt any music, but from the time he was interested in singing he had learnt through his mistakes which was a hall mark of his success to date. Majority of his songs are solos. Bachi is keen and dedicated to learning still though he is sought after. There are many of Bachi’s songs that have become hits like Visekari,Channa Kinna Ravee,Hitha Heeri Vetunado,Maa Ekka Enawado.The duets with Shanika Madumali and Ashanthi De Alwis namely Bambara Nade ( Nihanda Gamane) and Hitha Heera Vetunado videos were viewed by millions of viewers.

Bachi Susan has had problems with his throat on many occasions. He knows well what food and drinks that are harmful hence he evades consuming such food and drinks.He had quipped that he is very careful about his voice and does constant voice training exercises. Some of other popular songs of Bachi are Maga Bala one Bachi likes,Hima Novenu Nethu,Hama Deyak Pene,Kohe Yannada Ma,PitiyaKalamba Weeriya Yodala ( a cricket song),Api Wenu Romeo,Nihanda Gamane etc.

The above only some of the songs Bachi had sung and recorded mostly with videos.All fans could listen to all his songs vis MP3..Also Bachi has non stop songs old and new in cassettes .Bachi is often invited to participate in various chat music programs like Hitha Illana Tharu,Copy Chat, Chat N music where he sings his popular songs. Recently Bachi combined with Kanchana Anuradi in the program ‘Coke Red” a popular program of SLRC.

Bachi is named the “Vedilla” on outdoor musical concerts where he has a terrific demand.Bachi as usual will continue his slow-movingstride attitude in the music arena .All his fans would be delighted to hear his new creations which he takes a lot of interest to record,

