SCC – Sri Lankan Food Take Away- Great Success – Cultural Centre Opening Soon!

Sri Lankan Food Take Away – A Great Outcome – Thank You!

The Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) hosted the “Sri Lankan Food – Take Away with limited Dinning In” on Saturday the 13th March with the great support from the community. It was a great success – we sold approximately 950 food packs and gave a net income of $6500+. This is a great outcome thanks to the excellent support of our community.

The success of the event was solely driven by the excellent work done by the community members who supported us immensely. Our event needed lot of effort from many community members. This includes preparing and cooking food, food serving and packing, food distribution, front desk management, managing orders and lot of other support work. These were all done by our volunteers – Thank You all!

Finally, the key to success is the support we received from many community members by purchasing food – Thank you!

Our Sinhalese Cultural Centre – Opening Soon!

It is great to see how the property at 28 Cacia Avenue, Seven Hills is transforming into the Sinhalese Cultural Centre – a historical news to our whole Sinhalese/Sri Lankan community in Sydney, NSW. The renovation work is progressing well thanks to many volunteers and contributors! The SCC and SCF teams are currently planning the opening of the facility in mid-late April!

There are many remaining parts of the renovation which need volunteers and financial contributors support. This includes curtains/blinds, audio and multimedia systems, garden tools and equipment, landscaping work and many other. This is our own community hub – your support is vital at the moment. Please call Nihal (0417 660646) or Upul (0425 272945) for details and offer support.

Further, JanaShakthi Contributions and all General Donations can be made through the Ozlanka Community Crowdfunding Campaign at https://www.ozlanka.com/sinhalese-cultural-centre-property-acquisition-fundraiser/

Please note that all the donations to our Public Fund are Tax Deductible.