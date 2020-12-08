Sembuwatta Lake – magnificent splendor amidst verdant vistas

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated in the premises of Elkaduwa Plantation adjacent to Campbell Lane Forest Reserve amidst verdant spectacular vistas, Sembuwatta Lake is a picturesque man-made lake similar to a magnificent painting.

Located in *Matale District and situated at an elevation of 1140 meters, Sembuwatta Lake is a mass stretch of deep emerald green natural spring water. Towering above the Lake are thick pine forests, rolling carpets of tea, misty mountains outlined with dark green trees and cool blasts of wind. Sembuwatta Lake is popular as a “paradise” by local and foreign tourists. The serene atmosphere of the Lake and its surroundings is only disturbed by the rustling of leaves of nearby trees as they sway in the cool mountain air.

At times, the location is mist engulfed, especially by mid afternoon but the mist shifts with wind rendering a cinematic experience. Grayish-brown colored huts with wooden structures and thatched roofs constructed to provide shelter to tourists from the ever changing weather of the area throughout the day, blend with spectacular vistas of the Lake and its surroundings. There are ladders to reach these huts and wooden benches to sit and relax or enjoy a picnic while basking in the glory of the surroundings.

The road to the Lake winds around mountains covered with tea bushes, diverse species of wild flowers and tourists can enjoy spectacular vistas of the road to Sembuwatta Lake that unfolds in front of them, before they reach the location of the Lake which is also breathtaking. The road to the Lake ends with a steep inclination and the Lake is situated in a spectacular immaculate landscape.

The alluring magnetism of the location of the Lake entices tourists to spend their stay enjoying the relaxing atmosphere till late evening. As the site of the Lake is not crowded with tourists, it is a great place in the Central Highlands to relax and unwind.

According to locals, the Lake is 9 -12 meters deep.

There is a pool with natural spring water beside the Lake where tourists can swim or bathe as swimming or bathing in the Lake is prohibited due to its depth. The swimming pool adjacent to the Lake, a popular bathing and swimming spot of tourists is fresh with natural spring water and it can be used by children too.

Apart from the Lake, there are abundant opportunities for nature lovers; trekking through tea plantations, pine forests, mountain climbing, jungle trekking and bird watching. The vicinity of the Lake is rich in fauna and flora.

Sembuwatta Lake is a popular location for shooting films and tele dramas due to its breathtaking vistas.

The Lake provides electricity through hydro-power for residents in Sembuwatta Division of *Elkaduwa Plantation.

As the road to the Lake is through a tea plantation, it is very narrow. Hence, large vehicles such as buses and coaches should be parked near the ticket entrance to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion, but cars, vans and small vehicles can be driven up to the Lake premises.

Distance to Sembuwatta Lake is around 30 kilometers from Kandy and 22 kilometers from Matale.

Directions from Kandy: Kandy – Ukuwela Junction – Elkaduwa junction, turn right to Hunugala Road – proceed four kilometers to reach Sembuwatta Lake

Route Two from Kandy: Madawala Road from Kandy – Wattegama town – Elkaduwa junction, turn right to Hunugala Road, proceed four kilometers to reach Sembuwatta Lake

Directions from Matale: Matale – Ukuwela junction, turn right, reach Elkaduwa junction, turn right to Hunugala Road, proceed four kilometers to reach Sembuwatta Lake

Elkaduwa – Located among verdant tea plantations, Elkaduwa is a village in Matale District.

Matale – Located at the heart of the Central Hills, Matale is situated at an elevation around 365 meters above sea level. Matale is the administrative capital and largest town of Matale District of Central Province.

As the location is spectacular and pristine, it is essential to keep the terrain immaculate.

Take only photos. Leave only footprints…