Silicon Valley Investor Insaaf Mohideen in Sri Lanka

Source:Ceylontoday

Serial Entrepreneur and Silicon Valley Investor Insaaf Mohideen has arrived in Sri Lanka for a brief visit under the “Investor Bubble” scheme. Mohideen arrived in the country from USA.

Insaaf Mohideen is a large-scale investor in alternate asset classes and has managed sovereign wealth across four countries. He is accompanied by Jezri Mohideen, Managing Director and Global Chief Digital Officer at Nomura International PLC.

The duo are due to discuss investment opportunities pertaining to Informational Technology, Real Estate, Business Turnaround, and Capital Markets while in the country. They are expected to meet officials of the Ministry of Money & Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms, Urban Development Authority, Port City and several private sector leaders.