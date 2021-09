by In

Sinhala old hits – Gangawai Maha Muhudai and Mama Taxi Kaaraya – Baila cover by Yellow Beatz

Let this be a tribute to two legendary musicians of all time. MS Fernando & HR Jothipala

We picked 2 great hits (Baila songs) and hope everyone will enjoy.

Song : Gangawai Maha Muhudai Artist : HR Jothipala Song : Mama Taxi Karaya Artist : MS Fernando