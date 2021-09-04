Live From Emmet’s Place Vol. 67 – Samara Joy – by Patrick Ranasinghe

An up and coming young jazz singer Samara Joy will be among the jazz in the future likes the greats Ella Fitzgerald & Sarah Vaughan Samara sounded great she’s clearly more relaxed and it really comes out in some very smooth, rich and controlled vocals. Samara Joy is an American singer. Joy won the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2019, and, aged just 21, she is already a fixture of New York’s jazz clubs. Please enjoy The Cool Jazz Sessions

Emmet Cohen – Piano

Samara Joy – Vocals

Russell Hall – Bass

Kyle Poole – Drums

Samara Joy, featuring the Pasquale Grasso Trio, Recorded July 25, 2021

by Patrick Ranasinghe