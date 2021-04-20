Sinhalese Cultural Centre, in Seven Hills, Sydney-declared open

This building just opened in Seven Hills is the Sinhalese Cultural Centre. It is the community Hub, initiated for all Sri Lankan communities by the Sri Lankan Sinhalese community.

It is an excellent facilitator of cultural and social needs for the Sri Lankan community in Sydney.

Please enjoy watching the video and share with others,

Please contribute to the “JanaShakthi” public fund, and be a proud sponsor of this fund, so that the Sinhalese Cultural Centre can be further improved for the future generations to one day hail you with utmost gratitude.

Further details from the Sinhalese Cultural Centre Ltd. P O Box 2379, North Parramatta NSW 2151-Registered Australian Charity.