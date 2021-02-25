SJB defends Vaas and lambasts SLC top rung By Saman Indrajith

Source:-island

The main Opposition, SJB in Parliament yesterday found fault with Sri Lanka Cricket for having launched a vilification campaign against veteran cricketer Chaminda Vaas, and claiming that he had sought to hold ‘the game of cricket to ransom.’

SJB Kurunegala District MP Thushara Indunil said that it was very disheartening to see how the cricket officials had resorted to dirty tactics in a bid to tarnish the image of one of the best cricketers Sri Lanka had produced.

“Cricket is a brand in this country and Vaas was among those who uplifted the game to that level. We know that most officials in Sri Lanka are corrupt. During a recent COPE investigation the officials of Sri Lanka Cricket were dumbfounded and did not have responses to charges against them. We know that the Chief Operations Officer of Sri Lanka Cricket got a pay hike amounting to one million rupees and its Chief Executive Officer got a pay hike of between Rs 550,000 to Rs 600,000. Others working for the SLC do not get such benefits and cannot have their salaries increased in that manner. It is such officials who are now finding fault with Vaas and accuse him of demanding an additional payment of 3,500 US dollars. It is unfortunate to see the way officials treat our former players and tarnishing their names,” the MP said.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa said Vaas had decided to step down from his post of fast bowling coach hours before the team departed for the West Indies tour. “I personally regret that he made such a decision. Vaas was appointed to that position recently and after that he made a request for the increment. I have no criticism against that. Yet, the Board needs time to allocate funds and that has to be done by its Executive Committee. Following the dispute Vass tendered his resignation and the board has accepted it.”

MP Indunil said that the amount allocated for Vass was less than his predecessor, an Australian national by the name of David Saker, and asked why Sri Lanka Cricket could not pay Vaas at least that amount.

Minister Rajapaksa said that the amount had been decided as per the terms of the contract between Vaas and Sri Lanka Cricket. The contract still exists and there is a procedure to follow when asking for an increment,” the Minister said.