SL earns Tokyo Olympic spot after successful CAS appeal

Mathilda Karlsson

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka has earned an individual Tokyo 2020 quota place in jumping following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A decision by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) to annul results from its events at Villeneuve-Loubet in France that concluded in January 2020, has been successfully challenged.

While the CAS accepted that FEI rules had not been followed, it pointed out that this had been the fault of the international governing body for wrongly allowing the competitions involved to go ahead, and cited ‘human error’.

Consequently, the jumping rankings have been recalculated and there are also changes to the individual quotas for this year’s Olympic Games.

Sri Lanka, thanks to the reinstatement of results achieved by its rider Mathilda Karlsson in France, now has an individual place for Tokyo.