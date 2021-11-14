SL Women’s cricket team to leave to Zimbabwe on Monday for ICC Women’s WC Qualifiers – by Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)

Photo Source: Sri Lanka Cricket ( https://srilankacricket.lk/2021/10/sri-lanka-squad-for-the-womens-world-cup-qualifier-2021/ )

Sri Lanka Women’s team is scheduled to leave to Zimbabwe on Monday the 15th to take part in ICC Women’s qualifiers in Harare beginning November 21st to December 5th 2021

Sri Lanka is grouped with”

Netherlands, Ireland,West Indies ,Papua New Guinea in Group A while the Group B comprises of Bangladesh,Pakistan,Thailand,USA and hosts Zimbabwe.The top three team in each group will qualify for the ICC Women’s WC 2022 to be held in New Zealand from March 4th to April 3rd.It is learnt that the 17 member Sri Lankan squad were confined to bio-bubble from the November 3rd at the Cinnamon Lakeside hotel until their departure on the 15th Monday