SLA YOUNG ACHIEVERS AWARDS 2021

Sri Lankan-Australian Community Young Achiever Awards 2021

Organised by the Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc.

INTRODUCTION:

Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc (SLA), annually presents the Young Achiever Awards to young Australians of Sri Lankan descent/heritage. The aim is to recognise, encourage and reward Sri Lankan youth in their respective fields of excellence to make them role models for others in the community

The specific objectives of the Awards Program are to:

Acknowledge and highlight the academic achievements of Sri Lankan-Australian students at the HSC.

Recognise youth accomplishments in their chosen field of endeavour.

Develop a sense of pride in being a Sri Lankan-Australian.

Encourage leadership, build self confidence in young individuals through recognition of excellence and act as role models.

Stimulate and promote creativity and innovation among young Sri Lankan-Australians

The Awards will take place at a function on 8 May 2021. The venue will be notified in due course.

AWARD CATEGORIES:

Education – 12 awards (Highest marks obtained for HSC 2020)*

Visual Arts – (Winner & Runner-up)

Science &Technology – (Winner & Runner-up)

Music – (Winner & Runner-up)

Sport – (Winner & Runner-up)

Literature – (Winner & Runner-up)

Performing Arts – (Winner & Runner-up)

Community Service – (Winner & Runner-up)

* Those who have obtained high ATAR will also be recognised.

2. CRITERIA FOR NOMINATIONS

The award recipient should be of Sri Lankan origin/heritage.

Between the ages of 16 to 25years (A copy of their birth certificate or Driver’s License is required).

A citizen or a permanent resident of Australia (Attach a copy of the relevant document to verify claim).

Attending or attended high school in NSW (Attach a copy of relevant document to verify claim).

If a nominee has received an award in a specific category in the past 2 years, they are not eligible to receive another award in the same category.

Have showcased exceptional talent in the chosen field and represented/gained recognition/won awards at club level/ from a nationally recognised higher education institute of the category/ State level/National or International level (a proof of this through an award/awards or a certificate/certificates received is required)

Education – ATAR of 95 or higher will be awarded. However, those who have obtained high ATAR will also be recognised . In the event the 12 th ATAR mark represents several, then all students with that ATAR will be selected.

Visual Art – Represented/ participated and won awards, gained recognition as an individual or as a member of a team in a state/ national/ international competition /s. (drawing, painting, printmaking, designing, sculpture photography, video, filmmaking crafts, and architecture and any other field that falls within this category of fine art / visual art) or being recognised/ obtained excellent results from a higher education institute in the field (e.g.; University, National School of Art, or similar nationally recognised institute

Science & Technology – Represented/ participated and won awards, gained recognition as an individual or as a member of a team in a state/ national/ international competition/s.

Music – Represented/ participated and won awards, gained recognition as an individual or as a member of a team in a state/ national/ international competition /s. (Vocal/ instrumental any music craft) or being recognised/ obtained excellent results from a higher education institute in the field (e.g.; AMEB or similar).

Sport – Represented/ participated and won awards, gained recognition as an individual or as a member of a team in a state/ national/ international competition/s or being recognised or obtained excellent results from a higher education institute in the field.

Literature – Represented/ participated and won awards, gained recognition as an individual or as a member of a team in a state/ national/ international competition/s or being recognised/obtained excellent results from a higher education institute in Sinhala or English Literature (e.g.; Australian Council of Arts or similar).

Performing Arts – Represented/ participated and won awards, gained recognition as an individual or as a member of a team in a state/ national/ international competition (Drama, Public Speaking, Theatre or any dance styles) or being recognised/ obtained excellent results from a higher education institute in the field (e.g.; Royal Academy of Dance or similar).

Community Service – Recognises the outstanding achievements of a volunteer either as an individual or as a member of a team, who has enhanced multiculturalism in the – Sri Lankan-Australian community, for example,

Involved with culturally and linguistically diverse communities in volunteer roles (evidence of such activity during the past 2 years) and

Actively participates in existing Sri Lankan community projects with services designed to enhance relationship with culturally, linguistically and religiously diverse communities promoting Australia’s multiculturalism.

3. PROCESS OF SELECTION:

Anyone can nominate a young achiever for any category who meets the above criteria.

A single student can be nominated for more than one category.

The nominations should be submitted by filling the forms available from the SLANSW website: slansw.org.au or the attachment.

A panel of judges to be appointed. (Panel would consist of persons invited from councils and higher education institutes and does not necessarily have to be of Sri Lankan background.)

The panel of judges reserves the right to disqualify nominations if they do not meet the selection criteria.

The judges will collectively decide on award recipients on a merit basis only.

An award will not be presented if, in the opinion of the panel of judges, there is no suitable candidate.

The candidates will be interviewed by phone or in person by the panel of judges if necessary. All travel expenses to and from of the interviews will be at the candidate’s expense.

The SLANSW committee members will not be appointed to the panel.

The judge’s decision is final and would not be discussed further by the committee or any of the organisers.

4. AWARD TIME-LINE

The closing date for the nominations is 5 April 2021.

All nominators will be notified of the outcome of the nomination in by 17th April 2021.

Awards Presentation Ceremony will be notified on 8 May 2021.

Award presentation venue will be notified in due course.

5. SUBMISSION OF NOMINATION

Nomination forms with relevant copies of supporting/verifying documents (not originals) must reach the following address on or before the 5th April 2021. Please note that the application and supporting/verifying documents will not be returned. Applications received or completed after the deadline will not be considered.

5.1 For any enquiries please contact:

Name: Lanchani Gamage

Public Officer SLANSW

Contact Number: 0425 204 242

Email: publicofficer@slansw.org.au

OR

Name: Nalika Padmasena

President SLANSW

Email: president@slansw.org.au

NOMINATION FORMS

How to nominate:

A person can submit nominations for one or more Award categories listed in

section 1

All nominations should follow the nomination criteria and process of selection criteria listed in sections 2 and 3 respectively.

Nomination to each award category must be on a separate

The complete application with relevant copies of supporting/verifying documentation will be considered for assessment. Incomplete applications will be considered as ineligible for assessment.

PART A: NOMINEE INFORMATION

PART B: AWARD CATEGORY AND STATEMENT OF SUPPORT

PART C: NOMINATOR INFORMATION

PART D: NOMINATOR DECLARATION

Email your completed Nomination Forms to be received on or before the 5th April 2021 .

Please click here to download the document