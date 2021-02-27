SLC appoints Provincial Coordinators

SLC Provincial Coordinators with officials of SLC and SLSCA (Pic courtesy SLC)

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday appointed 12 School Cricket Provincial Coordinators to search for young talent in the country, covering all age groups.

Accordingly, the appointed coordinators will represent the Sri Lanka Schools Cricket Association (SLSCA) at all age group selections, covering District and Provincial cricket.

The coordinators will work with District and Provincial Associations, School Coaches, Masters-in-Charge, and Principals to identify potential players to progress them through youth level cricket programmes and into the national level.

The appointment letters were handed over to the Coordinators at the SLC, with the participation of Chinthaka Edirimanne, Head of Domestic Cricket of SLC, Thilak Wattuhwa, President of SLSCA, and Secretary of the SLSCA Kamal Indrajith.

The appointed coordinators: Malik Keerthi Fernando (Western Province – North Outer), Saman Hettiarachchi (Western Province – North), Kanishka Perera (Western Province – Central), D. M. Rajaratne (Western Province – South), Suraj Sanjeeva (Western Province – South Outer), Leelananda Kumarasiri (Southern Province), Sisira Weerasinghe (Uva Province), Indika Hettiarachchi (Eastern Province), Nuwan Samaranayake (Central Province), Keerthi Gunarathna (North Central Province), A. M. A. P. Attapattu (North Western Province) and V. Hajeepan (Northern Province).