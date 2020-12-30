South Africa win first test by an innings and 45 runs

Source:Ceylontoday

It was a disappointing day for Sri Lankan cricket fans as they witnessed yet another batting collapse by our national team allowing South Africa to win the 1st test by an innings and 45 runs.

After a brilliant batting display put on by Faf du Plessi (199) and Keshav Maharaj (71) that powered the hosts to a commanding first innings score of 621 on day 3, Sri Lankans hoped that the visitors might be able to put up a good fight.

However, our hopes were struck blows with the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis for 6 and 0 respectively. Sri Lanka limped to a total of 65/2 by stumps on day 3.

Sri Lanka began day 4 with the aim of batting through the day, however that proved to be too much for our national side. 7 overs into Day 4 Dinesh Chandimal, the top scorer in the first innings for Sri Lanka, was dismissed for 25.

Then began the all too familiar collapse of the middle order. Opener Kusal Perera and debutant Wanidu Hasaranga fought valiantly with both players scoring half-centuries, but they did not receive the necessary support from the other players. Only 4 Sri Lankan batsmen reached double figures in the second innings as they were bundled out for a paltry 180 runs.

Faf du Plessi was adjudged the man of the match. South Africa now lead the 2 match test series 1-0.