“SPANISH FLU!! SO WHAT’S NEW” ??.

Thank you, to Chris.Lawton, for this amazing collection of photographic memories. They say that “A picture is worth a thousand words”, well folks, here we go, with many thousands of words (in pictures), for us to reminisce on. Let us take the time to concentrate on this “post” and hopefully learn something from it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

Nothing has changed much in 100 years–most of the same old practices still apply–amazing !!!

101 years ago, same world, same tragedy… photos preserved it in black and white!























