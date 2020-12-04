Special co-operative Ayurvedic hospital system to be established

Source:Ceylontoday

Preliminary discussions are being held on establishing a special co-operative Ayurvedic hospital system for traditional and ayurvedic medicine.

It was reported that discussions were held recently with the participation of State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospital Development and Community Health, Sisira Jayakody, and State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection, Lasantha Alagiyawanna.

The main objective of the recent discussions was to bring the traditional and Ayurvedic medical systems closer to the people by establishing an Ayurvedic hospital system parallel to the cooperative hospital system.

Accordingly, plans were drawn out to establish a special co-operative hospital system at provincial and a district levels.