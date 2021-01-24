Sports Ministry allocates Rs. 30Mn for improving angampora

Source:Ceylontoday

The State Ministry of Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Improvement, alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has set aside Rs. 30 Million to promote Angampora in the country.

Accordingly, Angampora will be promoted as part of the Government’s program to uplift local sports and youth.

A release issued by the ministry noted that veteran Angampora practitioners would be identified and recruited to promote the martial art.

The release further states that about 1,000 local sports and games have been identified in the country, which will be promoted as a means of contributing to fostering the bond between the culture of Sri Lanka and youth.