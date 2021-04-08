Sports promoter E.W. Balasuriya remembered-By Hafiz Marikar

Source:Dailynews

Kandy remembers sports promoter E.W. Balasuriya one of its most versatile sportsmen, sports benefactor, and philanthropist and above all a gentleman, of the highest calibre who passed away at the age of 92 on April 6, Today is his eleventh death anniversary. An arms giving will be held at Mahaiyawa in his memory. Many are the instances in his illustrious career and public life where he displayed his integrity and honesty which was a shining example of a man living a clean life.

He was educated at Dharmaraja College and later at Ananda College, where he excelled in cricket as a steady and stylish opening batsman and fine close in fielder. After schooling, he came to Kandy and played cricket for Kandy United,Kandy CC and Central Province.

As a donor, he was unique and unlike most others, he was freely available to all sportsmen at all times. He was one-time secretary of the Central Province Cricket Association and later he hit the top spot when he organized the first Test match at Asgiriya in 1983 He was also in the Executive Committee of the Cricket Board when late Gamini Dissanayake was the president.

In the field of rugby he founded the Kandy Lake Club (in 1962) and later Kandy RFC. EW’s idea of forming this club, was to give the unknown ruggerites a chance, he was a great rugby promoter. At the end of the 1973 season, former CPRFU president Dr. K. B. Sangakkara after seeing Kandy SC not doing well requested E. W.. to amalgamate Kandy RFC with Kandy SC and play under one banner and thus Kandy SC was formed in 1974. In 1975 E.W. became the president of Kandy SC for the first time and took the club to the semi finals of the Clifford Cup knock out tournament. He also gave a helping hand to, hockey and iron sports.

His memory will remain forever in the minds of all those who knew hm. He will not be forgotten by the sports loving public of Kandy.