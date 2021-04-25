Sportsman Muhiseen Ariff wins accolades-by Ruzaik Farook

Muhiseen Ariff receiving Diploma in Psychology and Counseling Certificate from Senior Lecturer of the Department of Sociology University of Kelaniya Professor Dr. Anusha Edirisinghe. Dr. Prassanna Dharmapriya , Member of the Zahira College Board of Governors, Dr. Safraz Saleem and President of the Heartwork Academy of Psychological Studies Rhumy Amith.were also present. Picture by: Ruzaik Farook

Source:Dailynews

Sportsman Muhiseen Ariff received his Diploma in Psychology and Counseling Certificate from Senior Lecturer of the Department of Sociology University of Kelaniya Professor Dr. Anusha Edirisinghe at the Public Library Auditorium recently. It was organized by the Heartwork Academy of Psychological Studies.

Muhiseen Ariff was a National player of soccer in 1976 and he was represented his school soccer, Hhokey, athletic and table tennis teams.

He was a the Inaugural captain of the College 1st XI hockey team in 1996 and captain of the 1ST XI soccer team at the Brazil Cup Tournament in which they became the champions in 1996.

Ariff holds a Ministry of Sports Class 11 Football Coaching License since 1981 and also a Football Lecturer at the University of Kaleniya from 1981 to 1984.

He was also a visiting lecturer at the National Institute of Sports Science – Ministry of Sports for 12 years. Also he was the Chairman Referees Committee – FFSL ( 2004 to 2013) and President of the Sri Lanka Football Referees Association from 2005 to date.

Muhiseen Ariff was the Prefects of Games last five years and presently the Prefects of Discipline at the Zahira College, Colombo