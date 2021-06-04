Sri Lanka-born British actress nominated for UK’s National TV Award- By South Asia Matters

Sri Lanka-born actress Nimmi Harasgama nominated for the U.S. National Television Awards. Photo: Twitter @NimmiHarasgama

Source:Newsindiatimes

Sri Lanka-born British actress Nimmi Harasgama has been nominated for best drama performance at the UK’s National television awards.

Harasgama, who had won the best actress award at the 2004 International Film Festival in Spain for her lead role in the Sinhalese movie Ira Madiyama (August Sun), has now been nominated for the portrayal of Nurse Mari in series three of her ITV show The Good Karma Hospital.

The actress said she is honored and humbled to be nominated among some incredible performers in the category, Colombo Gazette reported.