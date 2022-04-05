Sri Lanka born Thilan to play county cricket for Middlesex-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Middlesex’s Sri Lanka-born left-arm spinner, Thilan Walallawita will be able to compete during the 2022 county season as a home-registered player, after finally being granted British Citizenship

The 23 year old Thilan Nipuna Walallawita is an English cricketer. He was born in Colombo. Walallawita, who narrowly escaped the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004 as a child, moved to England aged 12 and came through the county’s youth system. He graduated from Middlesex’s academy and was the club’s second-team leading wicket-taker in 2019 and became very popular leg spinner at the Academy. After developing his game at Potters Bar Cricket Club, Walallawita entered the Middlesex Academy via their age-group set-up, and earned his first professional contract in 2020 after finishing the 2019 season as the club’s leading wicket taker in the Second Eleven Championship.

He made his first class debut on August1 2020, for Middlesex in the 2020 Bob Wills Trophy . He made his T-20 debut 20 September 20th 2020, for Middlesex in the2020 T20 Blast .He made his List A debut on 25 July 2021, for Middlesex in the 2021 Royal London One day Cup .

Meanwhile he registered as an overseas player with his citizenship application still pending. Now, however, that status has been resolved and Middlesex confirmed that they will soon be able to register him as a local cricketer.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time and it feels like today a massive weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Walallawita said in a Middlesex statement.

“I’ve been a part of this county for ten years and since I first started it’s been my ambition to play as a local player – at last that day has come. I can now concentrate fully on trying to cement my place in the side in all formats and lo longer worry about things off the field that have been out of my control.

He further added: “I am looking forward to repaying their faith in me by delivering for them on the pitch. Hopefully I can play my part in what we all hope will be a successful period for the club on the field. “I’ve been a part of this county for 10 years and since I first started it’s been my ambition to play as a local player – at last that day has come. “I can now concentrate fully on trying to cement my place in the side in all formats and no longer worry about things off the field that have been out of my control.”said Walallawita.

We are absolutely thrilled that Thilan is now in a position to be registered as a local cricketer and his career with the club can continue to thrive,” said Alan Coleman, Middlesex’s head of performance cricket. Meanwhile a representative for Walallawita confirmed that further

clarification was being sought to understand whether he will be eligible for Middlesex’s first game of the season against Derbyshire and, if not, whether special dispensation might be made for him to be available for selection.

It is also hoped that he will be entered into the draft for The Hundred as a local player.