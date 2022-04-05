EZ Stove unveils ‘Janalipa’ and EZ Industrial Stove revolutionising cooking in Sri Lanka

Source:Island

Patented charcoal-powered alternative to conventional LPG stoves, EZ Stove, recently unveiled two new products: Janalipa & EZ Industrial Stove.

EZ Stove is a breakthrough social enterprise that empowers communities while also offering a sustainable alternative to LPG from an environmental as well as economic standpoint, especially under the present forex crisis. To date, the original design – EZ Stove – has sold over 100,000 units thus proving the enthusiasm among the general public for such alternatives.

Janalipa is a cost-effective version of the EZ Turbo Charcoal Stove. The body is made of refractory clay and the fuel grate made with high-grade cast iron to withstand the high temperature of coconut shell charcoal burning. The turbo fan facilitates low-soot, low-smoke cooking. For further information or to place an order, visit www.janalipa.lk.

The EZ Industrial Stove has been engineered for all types of commercial cooking in hotels, canteens etc. The stove can be powered with charcoal, coconut shells or wood chips and accommodate vessels up to 3ft in diameter. The stove features a turbo fan for fast cooking.

EZ Stove has won several accolades including the National Award for Science and Technology granted by the President of Sri Lanka, All Island Innovation award by The University of Moratuwa, many grants and awards by the National Science Foundation (NSF), and recognition by the Institute of Engineers Sri Lanka (IESL) at the Technological Awards.

Commenting on the reception of EZ Stove & its line-up of new products, Inventor and owner Riyad Ismail noted: “The EZ Stove is a cost effective and sustainable alternative to conventional means of cooking. The demand for our stoves spiked during the last LPG price hike and most customers haven’t looked back since.”

He went on to add that the EZ Stove was a win-win for the customer as well as numerous local cottage industries including pottery, cast iron & charcoal. The EZ Stove is a solution for the forex outflow as well as tree felling for firewood hearths.

The cutting-edge design also prevents emissions which in turn reduces risk of lung and respiratory diseases among users of open-fire stoves that are commonly used in local households.

EZ Stoves can be used in a variety of different ways including for cooking, frying, boiling, grilling and making BBQ; the stove is ideal for all types of Western and Eastern cuisine given that the heat level can be managed & modulated similar to a gas stove.

Official website www.ezstove.lk is a one-stop-shop for EZ Stoves and related accessories such as high-grade coconut shell charcoal, cast iron grills, starters for lighting charcoal, BBS skewers, gloves, carry bags and wireless thermometers.