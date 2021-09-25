Sri Lanka captivates Chinese tourists

Source:-www.ft.lk

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka – Guangzhou participated with the Guangdong Scenery International Travel Agency in the China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Exposition (CITIE) held from 10-12 September in Guangzhou, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province.

The Consulate designed the Sri Lanka stall, which was embossed with vibrant and beautiful pictures of prominent tourist attractions, archaeological and cultural sites. Several handicrafts of Sri Lanka were also displayed in the stall, enticing a large number of visitors to the booth, who obtained information on the current COVID-19 situation in the country and travel guidance.

Consulate Generals from more than 31 countries in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East and regions in China participated in the exposition. The fair also included delegations from 21 cities of 10 Provinces in China. Also, local travel agencies, hotels, scenic spots and cultural tourism enterprises were also a part of the fair. Around 100,000 visitors attended the exposition.

The CITIE had been successfully held annually since 2005 and had developed into one of the largest professional fairs in China with the highest level of internationalisation. It is a specialised platform for sharing information, purchasing products and business development for tourism-related exhibitors and buyers.