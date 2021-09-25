Sports-tech startup Koach Hub expands boundaries with Daryll Cullinan

Source:-www.ft.lk

Singapore based Koach Hub, the revolutionary sports-tech platform, has signed a partnership with renowned South African cricketing legend Daryll Cullinan to expand its platform to cricket.

Koach was launched in January this year as a solution to increasing market demand for an intelligent collaboration tool for sports, especially soccer. The company has seen rapid expansion across the world, and is deployed across clubs and academies in Australia, Singapore, USA, UK, Netherlands, Japan, Lebanon, Ghana, Bermuda, and Sri Lanka within the last eight months.

Being able to collaborate with Legendary Daryll Cullinan is indeed a huge step forward. Cullinan became, at the young age of 16, the youngest South African to strike a first-class century. He also scored 337 not out, the highest first-class score in domestic South African cricket at the time. Daryll Cullinan was the centrepiece of South Africa’s batting from the early to mid-1990s. Having played 70 Test matches, 138 ODIs, and amassing over 8,000 international runs, Daryll is currently a sought-after coach and commentator in several cricket leagues across the world.

“As a cricket enthusiast, I grew up watching Daryll play for South Africa and have been a big fan of him throughout the years. Fast forward a couple of decades later and the legend is now part of our team! This partnership not only makes me very proud, but very humbled as well,” commented Koach CEO and Co-Founder Tariq Cassim. “With Daryll onboard, I am very excited about us pivoting our solutions into the cricketing arena to provide a world-class platform to all clubs and academies. We are on-course to democratise sports-tech, and I can’t wait to see the cricketing world reap the benefits of using such a platform” he further stated.

Focusing on next generation gameplay techniques, coaches and admins can easily push out new content via video, podcasts and documents. Koach’s built-in e-assessments feature enhances player engagement from compliance to certification and helps coaches track every individual player’s progress through data-driven analytics. Koach also helps clubs and academies maintain a “digital resume” of players with its cutting-edge mobile application ‘Koach Aktive’, using which coaches can assign players to teams, take attendance at games and training sessions, and carry out live game commentaries.

Daryll Cullinan speaking about the partnership said “I am delighted to be involved with Koach Hub. The rapid expansion of the Koach Hub platform underlies its popularity and a must have tool when it comes to online coach and player education. Technology usage in sport, and cricket is no different, is becoming the x-factor in staying ahead of the competition. Koach Hub has set a new standard and it’s only started! I knew I had to be involved.”

Koach Hub is a fully-owned subsidiary of Oensys Capital, Sri Lanka, a professional tech services and platform operating company established in 2018, with clients across the US, Europe, Australia and Singapore, covering agriculture, education and healthcare domains.