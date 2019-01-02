SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS – (DECEMBER 2018) – Compiled by Victor Melder

Sri Lanka’s off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from international cricket with immediate effect after an independent assessment has found his bowling action to be illegal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced. The ICC said the assessment revealed that his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations. “In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Regulations For The Review of Bowlers Reported with Suspect Illegal Bowling Actions, Dananjaya’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction. However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Sri Lanka Cricket, Dananjaya may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the SLC,” it said. Dananjaya was reported with a suspect bowling action during the first Test against England, which the visitors won by 211 runs in Galle and had undergone an independent assessment of his bowling action on November 23 at the National Cricket Centre, Brisbane. The ICC said Dananjaya can apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with clause 4.5 of the Regulations.(Daily Mirror, 10.12.2018)

Batting Coach Tilan Samaraweera has become the second casualty after Sri Lanka’s humiliating 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England as Sri Lanka Cricket did sweeping changes to the national cricket team’s support staff. Accordingly, Samaraweera along with Fielding Coach Manoj Abeywickrama will relinquish his duties midway through the tour of New Zealand. Samaraweera is expected to return home after the Test leg of the tour that gets underway next week. Sri Lanka’s batting was a letdown during the England series with not a single batsman managing a century during the three match series. The team’s batting also failed miserably during the Asia Cup campaign where Bangladesh and Afghanistan handed Sri Lanka heavy defeats. He is now expected to be part of the High Performance Center where coaches work with second string players. Sri Lanka Cricket were yet to make an official announcement at the time this edition went to print, but sources told The Island that SLC had signed up with the 48-year-old Jon Lewis. Lewis like Steve Rixon is believed to have been signed up on a short seven month stint that will take him through to the World Cup in England. The Island learns that Lewis had been signed up due to his extensive knowledge about conditions in north England where Sri Lanka will play most of their World Cup games. Lewis is expected to arrive in the island shortly. He will accompany the ODI specialists to New Zealand later this month. Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and a T-20 International in New Zealand apart from two Tests. Sri Lanka also hired Australian Steve Rixon as Fielding Coach after Chairman of Selectors Ashantha De Mel made a scathing criticism of the team’s fielding. (Daily Island, 12.12.2018)

Sri Lanka’s leadership roulette continues with Lasith Malinga now being appointed as the limited-overs captain, and Niroshan Dickwella as his deputy, for the upcoming ODIs and a lone T20I in New Zealand. The board took a big call in reinstating Angelo Mathews into the side, after dropping him for the England series, citing fitness concerns. The Mathews axing episode got quite ugly, with the all-rounder accusing the board of making him the scapegoat of an abysmal Asia Cup campaign. Sri Lanka will be without their lead spinner Akila Dananjaya, who is under suspension after being called for illegal bowling action. Upul Tharanga, who played just the first two of the five-match series against England (didn’t bat in the first, scored a duck in the second) – has also been left out. The pair of opener Sadeera Samarawickrama and left-arm spinner Amila Aponso – who played three and four fixtures respectively in the England series – also didn’t find a place in the 17-man shortlist. SLC went with Danushka Gunathilaka at the top of the order, while Asela Gunaratne also comes in after having played his last ODI in Bangladesh in January this year. Sri Lanka also recalled leg spinner Seekkuge Prasanna who played the last of his 38 ODIs in October 2017. Top-order batter Kusal Perera has recovered completely from his quad strain that he sustained in the second ODI against England and missed the remainder of the series. Kusal Mendis, who came in as his replacement and scored a half-century, has managed to hold on to his spot.

ODI and T20I Squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Kumara has been fined 15% of his match fee and has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of using an audible obscenity during the third day’s play in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Monday, the ICC said. In a statement, the ICC said the bowler was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the code, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an international match”. “Kumara used an audible obscenity after an outside edge off Tom Latham’s bat in the 96th over went for a boundary. These comments were heard by the on-field umpires and also picked up by the stump mic. After the day’s play, Kumara admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” it said. The charge had been levelled by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Michael Gough, third umpire Richard Illingworth, all from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, as well as fourth umpire Tim Brown. (Daily Mirror, 18.12.2018)

Sri Lanka’s new Sports Minister Harin Fernando has invited three former cricketers-Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Aravinda de Silva, to present their views on the development of cricket in the country. Former ICC match referee Roshan Mahanama is set to be the president of the SLC new Interim Committee, the Pakistan Observer reported. This news was revealed exclusively to a reporter in Mumbai. Speaking exclusively from Colombo, he says, ‘I want to discuss with former Sri Lankan players about how the game can achieve its best height in the country. Earlier they had prepared a presentation but nothing had happened thereafter. I am sure they will come forward now for the betterment of the game in Sri Lanka’, he hoped. Elaborating more about his future plans, he also revealed, ‘the selection committee will soon be replaced and Sidath Wettimunny will be appointed the Chief Selector. Mahanama has worked with the ICC and he will be the ideal candidate to head the interim committee’, he added. All these new appointments will be subject to these players’ availability. Ashantha de Mel and other selectors very recently replaced Graeme Labooy and company and in a few weeks’ time, the new selection committee will be announced. ‘I have also decided to write to the ICC and propose to have its Anti-Corruption Unit be head-quartered in Sri Lanka’ (Daily Mirror, 23.12.2018)

The first Test between the touring Sri Lankans and New Zealand, played at Wellington, ended in a draw. Scores:

Sri Lanka, 1st Innings – 282 (Mathews 83, Dickwella 80no, Karunaratne 79, Southee 6/68, Wagner 2/75)

New Zealand, 1st Innings – 578 (Latham 264, Williamson 91, Taylor 50, Nicholls 50, Kumara 4/127, de Silva 2/54)

Sri Lanka, 2nd Innings – 287/3 (Mendis 141no, Mathews 120no, Southee 2/52, Boult 1/62)

Player of the match: Tom Latham (New Zealand)

Sri Lanka’s chances of saving the second Test against New Zealand suffered a major blow after Angelo Mathews retired hurt with an apparent hamstring trouble during the fourth day’s play on Saturday. Mathews has been sent for a scan later last evening to see the extent of his injury and the chances of coming out and resuming play will depend entirely on the results of the scan. On day four. Sri Lanka were batting in chase of a mammoth 660, Mathews felt his right hamstring pull up while taking a couple of runs. He struggled at first and had the medical staff attend to him immediately. He continued to bat on until tea as he opted not to come out to bat after the break. The former Sri Lanka skipper has had recurring injuries in his hamstrings and calves over the past two years and had missed several entire series. The latest injury could keep him out of the limited over series that follows the New Zealand Tests and also the two Test series against Australia late in January. (Sunday Times, 30.12.2018)

Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand and is also doubtful for the subsequent two Tests against Australia due to a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old was forced to retire hurt after picking up the injury during the afternoon session on the fourth day of his side’s second Test against New Zealand, which the latter went on to win by huge 423 runs in Christchurch. Now, the scans have revealed that a grade two strain in his left hamstring, something which will keep him out of action for at least four weeks. Mathews was earlier dropped from Sri Lanka’s limited-overs squad before Lasith Malinga, who was named the side’s skipper for the New Zealand tour, decided to pick him for the three ODIs and lone T20I against the Kane Williamson-led side. Sri Lanka and New Zealand will lock horns in the ODI series from January 3 at the Bay Oval while they will face Australia in the two-match Test series, beginning January 24 at the Gabba in Brisbane.(Daily Mirror, 31.12.2018)

New Zealand beat the touring Sri Lankans by 423 runs to win the second and final Test played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Scores:

New Zealand, 1st Innings – 178 (Southee 68, Watling 46, Taylor 27, Lakmal 5/54, Kumara 3/49, Perera 1/13)

Sri Lanka, 1st Innings – 104 (Mathews 33no, Silva 21, Boult 6/30, Southee 3/35, Grandhomme 1/19)

New Zealand, 2nd Innings – 585/4 dec (Latham 176, Nicholls 162no, Raval 74, Grandhomme 71no, Williamson 48, Kumara 2/134, Chameera 1/147, Perera 1/149)

Sri Lanka, 2nd Innings – 236 (Mendis 67, Chandimal 56, Perera 22, Mathews 22 ret hurt, Wagner 4/48, Boult 3/77, Southee 2/61)

New Zealand won the 2-match series 1-0.

Player of the match: Tim Southee (New Zealand)