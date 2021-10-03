SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS

(SEPTEMBER 2021)

Compiled by Victor Melder

Sri Lanka defeated the touring South Africans by 14 runs to win the first One-Day International played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 300/9 in 50 Overs (Fernando 118, Asalanka 72, D.de Silva 44, Bhanuka 27, Maharaj 2/30, Rabada 2/66, Markram 1/33)

South Africa – 286/6 in 50 Overs (Markram 96, Van der Dussen 59, Klaasen 36, Bavuma 38, Dananjaya 2/65, Karunaratne 1/18)

Player of the match: Avishka Fernando (Sri Lanka)

The touring South Africans beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs (DLS method) to win the second One-Day International, played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores

South Africa – 283/6 in 47 Overs (Malan 121, Hendricks 51, Klaasen 42, Karunratne 2/24, Chameera 2/52, D. de Silva 1/30)

Sri Lanka – 197. 36.4 Overs (Asalanka 77, Karunaratne 36, Shanaka 30, Shamsi 5/49, Rabada 2/16, Maharaj 1/32, Mulder 1/30)

Player of the match: Janneman Malan (South Africa)

Sri Lanka defeated the touring South Africans by 78 runs to win the third and final One-Day International played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 203/9 in 50 Overs (Asalanka 47, Chamera 29, Maharaj 3/38, Linde 2/32, Shamsi 2/31, Mulder 1/31, Markram 1/41)

South Africa – 125 in 30 Overs (Klaasen 22, Linde 18, Malan 18, Theekshana 4/37, Hasaranga 2/32, Asalanka 1/3, Jayawickrama 1/18)

Player of the match: Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka)

Player of the series: Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka won the 3-match series 2-1

The touring South Africans defeated Sri Lanka by 28 runs to win the first T20 International played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Scores:

South Africa – 163/5 in 20 Overs (Markram 48, Hendricks 38, de Kock 36, Miller 26, Hasaranga 2/23, Shanaka 1/6, Chameera 1/35)

Sri Lanka – 135/6 in 20 Overs (Chandimal 667, Karunaratne 22, Shanacka 16, Maharaj 1/19, Shamsi 1/20, Pretorious 1/21, Fortuin 1/24)

Player of the match: Aiden Markram (South Africa)

The touring South Africans defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to win the second T20 International played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Scores:

Sri Lanka – 103.18.1 Overs (K. Perera 30, Rajapaksa 20, Asalanka 114, Shamsi 3/20, Markram 3/21, Fortuin 2/12, Nortje 1/8)

South Africa – 105/1 in 14.1 Overs (de Kock 58, Markram 21, Hasaranga 1/22)

Player of the match: Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

The touring South Africans defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the third and final T20 International played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Scores:

Sri Lanka – 120/8 in 20 Overs (K. Perera 39, Karunaratne 24, Shanaka 18, Fortuin 2/21, Rabada 2/23, Markram 1/ 4, Mulder 1/11)

South Africa – 121/0 in 14.4 Overs (de Kock 59, Hendricks 56)

Player of the match: Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Player of the series: Quinton de Kock (South Africa.

South Africa won the three match series 3-0

Sri Lanka named its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup next month, with selectors keeping faith in the players selected for the ongoing series against South Africa. Dasun Shanaka captains a relatively inexperienced squad, possibly the least match experienced that Sri Lanka has fielded for a World Cup, with an average of 20 T20I caps. All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne, batsmen Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera and Charith Asalanka are likely to form the new, young core of Sri Lanka’s top and middle order along with Shanaka, while express-quick Dushmantha Chameera is expected to spearhead the frontline bowlers. Talented but yet internationally unproven Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, the most capped player in the squad, and Kamindu Mendis will travel as extra batting options, while Nuwan Pradeep will be the only other frontline fast bowler. Maheesh Theekshana and Praveen Jayawickrama will be the two specialist spin bowling options, the department that Sri Lanka are lightest in in terms of experience, with Theekshana having just made his debut and Jayawickrama yet to play a T20I. An initial list of players that was widely shared on social media included the name of fast bowler Binura Fernando and spinner Akila Dananjaya in the 15-member squad, but it is understood that following the Dananjaya’s poor returns in the ODIs and T20I against South Africa he was replaced by another all-rounder Lahiru Madushanka. Selectors had also opted for the more seasoned Pradeep ahead of Fernando. Both Dananjaya and Fernando will however travel for the tournament as one of four standby players, along with Lahiru Kumara and uncapped spinner Pulina Tharanga. The selectors have resisted the temptation of parachuting players outside of the current squad at the last minute, like they have done for major tournaments in the past. The selection was mostly as expected, with former captains Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga not in consideration and Isuru Udana retiring after Sri Lanka’s tour of England. The most notable omissions then are that of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella, the three players suspended for breaching the bio-secure bubble while on tour in England earlier this year.(Daily Mirror Online, 22.9.2021)