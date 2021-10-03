Rare sighting of Horton plans leopards family – Sri Lanka

Horton Plains National Park is one of the highest biodiversity hotspots in Sri Lanka. The park is a World Heritage Site. Horton Plains is especially popular with both local and foreign tourists for its endemic bird and other species. But now Horton Plains National Park is one of the most visited mountainous places in Sri Lanka. Over the past two years, the number of mountain tigers has increased due to the decrease in the number of red vehicles entering the park. When we visited Horton Plains National Park, some very rare pictures were taken on camera with the tiger and three cubs.