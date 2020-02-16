







Sri Lanka donates Ceylon Tea for Australian bushfire victims

Source:Xinhua

COLOMBO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Sri Lankan government on Friday donated 4 tons of Ceylon Tea for the victims of the bushfire in Australia, the government information department said in a statement.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had pledged the donation in a recent telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, to convey Sri Lanka’s condolences and support to the government and people of Australia.

“A symbol of Sri Lanka, ‘Ceylon Tea’ is popular among Australians and this donation will be distributed to the people in the affected areas,” the statement said.

“Sri Lanka and Australia have always stood by each other during difficult times, especially during the 2004 Tsunami disaster when Australia extended the hand of support to Sri Lanka,” the statement added.

The tea was transported in a Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Colombo to Melbourne.