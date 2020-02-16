







Chamari Atapattu (Sri Lanka) – player to watch at the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup

Source Extract from:Brisbane Times

The Sri Lankans have set their sights on making their maiden appearance in a T20 World Cup semi-final but to do that their skipper – and batting superstar – will need to deliver significant runs. Atapattu is the centrepiece of Sri Lanka’s line-up and will be the key wicket her opponents are chasing. Already known to Australian crowds during her time with the Melbourne Renegades, Atapattu is an an aggressive hitter who crunched her first T20 international century –113 off 66 balls with 12 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 171.21 – against Australia last year.







