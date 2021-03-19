Sri Lanka Girl Guides Association Celebrates 104 Years of Excellence

Source:Dailymirror

orever prepared to face any challenges put before them, the Girl Guides movement steps into its 104th year of success on March 21. To commemorate this special day a Girl Guides Flag Day has been organized. Further, a database management system was launched to maintain a comprehensive collection of data of its membership.

The Girl Guides Movement was also founded by Lord Robert Baden Powell in 1910. The movement continued to grow over the years, and today there are Girl Guides or Girl Scouts Associations in 150 countries rallying over 10 million members.

The movement was introduced to Sri Lanka by Miss Jenny Calverley in 1917, a young teacher from England who joined the school staff of Girls’ High school Kandy. Today the movement boasts over a hundred thousand members across the island including Butterflies, Little Friends, Girl Guides, Rangers, Guides with disabilities, Community Guides and volunteer leaders.

Although challenged by the current pandemic, the association still thrives and works towards providing a safe space for girls across the island to be themselves and grow and also do their duty to their religion and country

The girls joining the movement make a promise to follow a code of behaviour, undertake community service projects and try to develop their skills by earning proficiency badges in a wide variety of activities. Throughout the years the association has conducted countless outreach projects helping and impacting society at its core. Among the many projects conducted by the SLGGA, the projects on environmental protection, disaster management, prevention of abuse and Girl Powered Nutrition take the center stage.

The Girl Guides Movement helps the girls to build their self-confidence and provides its members dynamic, flexible and values-based training in life skills, leadership and citizenship. All activities fall under four broad areas of social change namely learn, lead, speak out and volunteer in line with the global vision of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

