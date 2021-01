Sri Lanka Reopens to International Tourism on the 21st of January 2021

The island paradise that everyone loves opens to welcome visitors from all over the world on the 21st of January 2021.

Get ready to explore “So Sri Lanka” by trekking up to the misty mountains for breathtaking views, hopping on the back of a jeep for a wild safari ride, savoring mouthwatering local cuisine, and much more…

Welcome back to Sri Lanka. It’s still fun and safe!