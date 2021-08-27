Sri Lanka to give 3-month digital nomad visas for US$85

Source:Economynext

ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers had cleared the granting of a three month visa for tourists through the immigration office’s online portal, a government statement said.

Sri Lanka’s tourist promotion agency had been pushing for ‘digital nomad’ visas for long term tourists to cater to a growing segment of tourists who travel around and work online.

Related

Sri Lanka to offer digital nomad visa to boost tourism

Travellers from countries in the South Asian Association of Regional Co-operation will be charged 70 US dollars.

Tourists from other countries will be charged 85 dollars.

Tourists from Singapore, Maldives and Seychelles will be charged 50 dollars as per agreements with the countries.

Countries like Singapore allow visa-free travel for Sri Lankan citizens. (Colombo/Aug24/2021)