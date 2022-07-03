Sri Lanka will be supported in energy, employment and investment; Omani Ambassador tells President

Outgoing Omani Ambassador in Colombo Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Rashdi yesterday called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at President’s House. Chief of Presidential Staff Anura Dissanayake was present. Picture courtesy: Presidential Media Division

Outgoing Ambassador of Sultanate of Oman to Sri Lanka Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Rashdi assured to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in fuel, gas, energy, employment and investment opportunities.

Ambassador Rashdi said that he would take up an appointment in Foreign Ministry on his return and assured President Rajapaksa of his continuous support to Sri Lanka and to work to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Oman, who is to leave the country after completing his tenure made these remarks when he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo yesterday morning (1).

About 25,000 Sri Lankans are working in Oman. The President requested the Ambassador to assist in increasing job opportunities in the skilled worker category.

President Rajapaksa appreciated Ambassador Saeed Al-Rashdi’s support to Sri Lanka during his eight years in office and discussed the vast opportunities for trade and investment in the country.

