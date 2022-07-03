Japan ready to assist Sri Lanka’s programme with IMF – Japanese Ambassador

Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mizukoshi Hideaki met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo, yesterday. Picture courtesy President’s Media Division

Source:Dailynews

Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mizukoshi Hideaki said that Japan is ready to provide continuous support to Sri Lanka while strengthening relations between the two countries, for Sri Lanka’s economic programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and for the development activities of the country.

These remarks were made when the Japanese Ambassador met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo, yesterday (01).

Mizukoshi Hideaki further stated that continued efforts will be made to further strengthen the economic, social and cultural relations with Sri Lanka.

President Rajapaksa has expressed his deep appreciation to Japan for their support to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Mission of the Japanese Embassy in Colombo Kotaro Katusuki has denied recent media reports attributed to the Japanese Ambassador Mizukoshi Hideaki claiming Japan will not support Sri Lanka

Sources said that Katusuki has informed Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Dissanayake that the Japanese Ambassador has not said so. He said that relevant report has no grounds whatsoever.