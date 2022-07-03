Keith De Kretser’s funeral

The funeral will be held on Friday, 8th July at 10.30 am at the Anglican Parish of St Stephen & Mary, 383 High Street, Mount Waverley.

The funeral service to celebrate the life of Dick Siebel will be held at Bunurong Memorial Park (Dandenong South) on Wednesday 6th July.

Viewing from 11am with the service starting at 12pm. All family and friends welcome! Refreshments to follow.

For those unable to make it for the service you can join the livestream link via the Heritage & Heritage Funerals site: https://heritagefunerals.com.au/upcoming-services/ (scroll down to find Dick’s name and click on “Watch the service live”).