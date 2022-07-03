Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter 02nd July 2022 – 1st Edition Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter 02nd July 2022 – 1st Edition

Gentleman Des – A Felicitation – by Max Gerreyn – Happy Birthday Des Kelly for the 2nd of July!

“CENSUS TO STUN THE SENSES” by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )

Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka – 1st Cricket Test, Galle, June 2022

SRI LANKA NEWS (JUNE 2022) Compiled by Victor Melder

KOTA UDA without any Forklift or Chassis! Only in Lanka!-by Michael Roberts

SQUADs in growth boom, as ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket fever ramps up among multicultural communities

Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – July 2022

Highlights from Fr Ruwan’s Farewell Dinner Party on Saturday 18th June 2022

BENANIAH (God Made) – by Lakshman Navaratne

NSW GOVERNMENT CONNECTS NEWCOMERS WITH NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN REGIONAL COMMUNITIES

DailyFT and Skanda Applaud the Khettarama Fans Yellow Gesture-by Michael Roberts

Human rights council president appoints Radhika Coomaraswamy of Sri Lanka to serve on Ethiopia rights body

Wada Mapala | Madhuvy Vaithiyalingam | SLTMobitel Fusion Youth Night with 2Forty2

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 112 01 07 2022

Sri Lanka Now – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Baththalangunduwa Island – ideal destination for beach camping – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Rise of microcontroller computation – By Aditya Abeysinghe

Discussions with SL authorities constructive and productive: IMF team

Dr. Rohan Pethiyagoda wins Linnean Medal, the ‘Nobel Prize for naturalists’

Golden Star( Gehaniya) of the Sinhala cinema Swarna Mallawarachchi reminisced after five decades -by Sunil Thenabadu

The Malays of Sri Lanka – By Randika Jayakody & Jerome Perera

In Loving Memory of Ralph Elmo Edmonds 1941 – 2022 – by Patrick Ranasinghe

NAIDOC Week – By Dr. Kumudini Abeysuriya

Stories Behind Names of Places in Sri Lanka: TAWALAMA – By Dr. Nimal Sedera

Microsoft Imagine Cup World Championship 2022

Cricket grandstand collapses during first Sri Lanka-Australia test in Galle

SUNDAY CHOICE – A Soldiers’ Conversion

“TOGETHER AGAIN” – by Des Kelly

Remembering George Turnour: Scholar & Administrator Extraordinary-by Michael Roberts

WHAT A DAY – WHAT A WEEK. – By Noor R. Rahim

Another “Kelly-Klassic” – by Des Kelly

Dr R L HAYMAN – The Legend Lives On Forever – by Milinda Hettiarachchi

A TRIBUTE BY THE JAFFNA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION – 1999-by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke

Red fish curry, tomato rasam, prawn curry: great Sri Lankan recipes

Kerrigan Labrooy – Rapt to release my new single, ‘Goodness Of God’

Obituary Notices July

