Cricket grandstand collapses during first Sri Lanka-Australia test in Galle

Source:abc.net.au

The roof on a makeshift grandstand at Galle International Stadium has collapsed due to heavy rain and wind before the start of play between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Rain began falling about 90 minutes before the scheduled first ball on day two of the first test, with big gusts blowing in off the coastline.

Ground staff managed to keep the entire ground covered as the rain blew in sideways, but metal sheets secured by ropes covering the small concreted seating area on the eastern side of the ground blew off.

The entire roof then buckled, with officials now considering how to secure the metal before play can begin.

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

Tyres are being used to keep some sections of tarpaulin down on the ground, however other pieces covering the outfield have blown away.

Australia face a crucial first hour after going to stumps at 3-98 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 212.

Only bad weather can prevent a result in the match, with 13 wickets falling on day one. A three-day test is predicted due to the pitch conditions.