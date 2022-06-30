Sri Lanka Now – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

The US Department of Treasury stated that US President Joe Biden is interested in the future of Sri Lanka.

The US President has also instructed to support Sri Lanka during this difficult time and extend all possible assistance to the country.

• Sri Lanka spends more on fuel than food, medicine, and other essential products. In a nutshell, our fuel bill is almost the same as what we pay to import everything else

US delegation requests Intl. Banks to assist in procuring medicines, essentials The visiting high-level US diplomatic delegation has assured that they will support by requesting international banks to assist Sri Lanka when issuing Letters of Credit (LC) to obtain medicines and essential commodities, President’s Media Unit said. They have also assured that the US Government will continue its support to strengthen the relationship with the International Monetary Fund at all levels. The meeting between the US State Department, the Treasury delegation, and the President was held at the President’s House, Colombo, today (27). Ironic situation

While the president and the Prime Minister are all out to get foreign nations to assist Sri Lanka in the present crisis to support giving aid, on credit lines and other ways, to overcome the crisis situation in Sri Lanka, among many starving people, there is another well fed pot bellied trade unionists and people shouting to get rid of both Gotabaya and Ranil. On the same token there are the peaceful ‘Aragalayas’ also shouting to get rid of the Rajapaksas. They have become the watch dogs of the nation, which makes the future moves and actions of the politicians transparent.

The fuel import bill is unsustainable.

With the oil price increase to US dollars 100/- per barrel, our fuel bill automatically doubles. This is entirely unsustainable, especially considering the country's current economic woes. The question, then, is how do we reduce this colossal amount to at least some degree? It is

possible if one is to take a closer look at our road transport sector, which makes up approximately 63% of the total fuel import bill. Those taking mitigatory steps to correct the current economic crisis will have to figure out ways to reduce fuel consumption in road transport by at least 25%. Protest demanding GR, Ranil step down

Horse carriages in Jaffna

The people in Jaffna have reverted to the use of traditional horse carriages and buggy carts in place of motor vehicles for want of fuel. They said the traditional methods of transport had been expelled from use with motor vehicles taking its place but the need of them is now being felt due to the prolonged fuel crisis. Several well organized horse carriage services are now operating in the Jaffna District

Jaffna Airport reopens for international flights

The Cabinet has approved the resumption of international operations at the Jaffna International Airport from the 1st of next month. The Cabinet has approved the commencement of a food production national campaign on 250,000 hectares of land belonging to religious places.

Food production national campaign on 250,000 hectares of land belonging to religious places

Plans have been drawn to implement a national programme for formal and accelerated food crop production throughout the island with the contribution of all state and private institutions along with the pioneering of the Ministry of Agriculture and the participation of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and other ministries as an accelerated solution for the issue erupted regarding the food security within the country.

Mothers with children of age less than 5 years are allowed to go abroad for employment

NO Rice Shortage, assured Trade Ministry

COLOMBO (News 1st); The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security says that there will be NO shortage of rice.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security S.T Kodikara said that 47,000 MT of rice was imported by the 25th of this month.

Hope this video presentation assisted you to assess the present situation in our concerned mother country. Though we are helpless to assist them, there are avenues you could send food parcels to people concerned.

Stay safe and goodbye for now

