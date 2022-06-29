SLC to honour late Shane Warne before the first Test-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will pay tribute to the late spin legend Shane Warne when the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia begins at the Galle International Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

The spin legend Warne died on March 4, 2022, during a holiday in Thailand nearly four months ago. Late spin legend from Australia Shane Warne was not a popular figure among Sri Lankans in the 1990s but his contributions towards the country’s most disadvantaged kids after the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004 helped change that attitude.

CEO of Cricket Australia , Nick Hockley

According to the SLC Chief Executive officer (CEO) Ashley de Silva initially this Test series was named after great spinners as the Murali- Warne Trophy and this time after the sudden death of Shane Warne we are planning to pay tribute to late Shane Warne. His family has been invited to join the ceremony at Galle International cricket stadium that would begin just before the start of the first Test tomorrow but their presence remains uncertain. This ceremony will be conducted jointly by SLC and Ministry of Tourism on the opening day (29).

We have written to Warne’ s family through Cricket Australia (CA) but we have not received any confirmation of their visit, said the CEO of SLC.