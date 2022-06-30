Microsoft Imagine Cup World Championship 2022

Source:Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – July 2022

Congratulations to team Nana Shilpa from Sri Lanka for finishing runner up at the 2022 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Championship in Seattle, Washington, following an intense finale against Team V Bionic from Saudi Arabia and Team Melodic from the United States.

The Imagine Cup is an annual competition that aims to inspire young minds to resolve some of the world’s toughest challenges through the innovative use of technology, attracting student developers from around the world. Kalpani Abeysinghe, Chamil Diluksha, Maheshani Makalanda, and Prabath Shalitha from SLIIT invented an application that identifies children with learning disabilities, and helps those children access the resources and guidance they need. A remarkable achievement that has the potential to help kids around the world receive the education they need to grow and prosper.

Courtesy: FB US Embassy, Colombo