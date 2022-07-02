by In

SUNDAY CHOICE – A Soldiers’ Conversion



(found on the body of an American Soldier during World War I)

“Lord God, I have never spoken to you,

but now I want to say how do you do?

You see God they told me you didn’t exist,

and like a fool I believed all this.

Last night from a shell hole I saw your sky,

I figured right then they had told me a lie.

Had I take time to see the things you made,

I would have known they weren’t calling a spade a spade.

I wonder God if you’ll take my hand,

somehow I feel that you’ll understand.

Funny how I had come to this hellish place,

before I had time to see your face.

I guess there really isn’t much more to say,

but I’m sure glad God that I met you today.

I guess zero hour will soon be here,

But I’m not afraid since I know you’re near.

The signal, well God I’ll have to go,

I like you lots, I want you to know.

Look now this will be a horrible fight,

who knows I may come to your house tonight.

Though I wasn’t friendly to you before,

I wonder God if you’d wait at your door.

Look I’m crying, I’m shedding tears,

I’ll have to go now, God, goodbye.

Strange now since I met you,

I’m not afraid to die.”

Yes, we need God and it is never too late.

Pray this hymn will be a blessing to you.

You are welcome to pass this on