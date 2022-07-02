Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  SUNDAY CHOICE – A Soldiers’ Conversion

SUNDAY CHOICE – A Soldiers’ Conversion

Jul 2, 2022

(found on the body of an American Soldier during World War I) 

“Lord God, I have never spoken to you,

but now I want to say how do you do? 

 

You see God they told me you didn’t exist, 

and like a fool I believed all this. 

 

Last night from a shell hole I saw your sky, 

I figured right then they had told me a lie. 

 

Had I take time to see the things you made,

I would have known they weren’t calling a spade a spade. 

 

I wonder God if you’ll take my hand, 

somehow I feel that you’ll understand. 

 

Funny how I had come to this hellish place,

before I had time to see your face. 

 

I guess there really isn’t much more to say, 

but I’m sure glad God that I met you today. 

 

I guess zero hour will soon be here,

But I’m not afraid since I know you’re near. 

 

The signal, well God I’ll have to go, 

I like you lots, I want you to know. 

 

Look now this will be a horrible fight,

who knows I may come to your house tonight. 

 

Though I wasn’t friendly to you before,

I wonder God if you’d wait at your door. 

 

Look I’m crying, I’m shedding tears, 

I’ll have to go now, God, goodbye.

 

Strange now since I met you, 

I’m not afraid to die.”

 

