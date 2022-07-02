SUNDAY CHOICE – A Soldiers’ Conversion
(found on the body of an American Soldier during World War I)
“Lord God, I have never spoken to you,
but now I want to say how do you do?
You see God they told me you didn’t exist,
and like a fool I believed all this.
Last night from a shell hole I saw your sky,
I figured right then they had told me a lie.
Had I take time to see the things you made,
I would have known they weren’t calling a spade a spade.
I wonder God if you’ll take my hand,
somehow I feel that you’ll understand.
Funny how I had come to this hellish place,
before I had time to see your face.
I guess there really isn’t much more to say,
but I’m sure glad God that I met you today.
I guess zero hour will soon be here,
But I’m not afraid since I know you’re near.
The signal, well God I’ll have to go,
I like you lots, I want you to know.
Look now this will be a horrible fight,
who knows I may come to your house tonight.
Though I wasn’t friendly to you before,
I wonder God if you’d wait at your door.
Look I’m crying, I’m shedding tears,
I’ll have to go now, God, goodbye.
Strange now since I met you,
I’m not afraid to die.”
Yes, we need God and it is never too late.
Pray this hymn will be a blessing to you.
You are welcome to pass this on