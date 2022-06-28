Kerrigan Labrooy – Rapt to release my new single, ‘Goodness Of God’

Source:eLanka Fb

Rapt to release my new single, ‘Goodness Of God’ which is the title track of my upcoming album. It will be launched on OZCMR with Gentleman Mark Eckel at 7.45 am on Tuesday June 28th 2022. Hopefully it makes the Tasmanian Australian Charts with Champion Nigel Jones where I’ve been blessed to spend the last 108 consecutive weeks accumulating 10 number ones. Looking forward to chatting to my awesome friend Mark and trust you can tune in. Just click on this link: https://ozcountrymusicradio.com/ Please note, I’m simply paving the way for the real exciting news which will take the world by storm next week. Hint: it involves one of my 6 Priceless Treasure ChildrenThanks for your Amazing support and stay blessed!